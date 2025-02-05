Sweden's mass shooting exposes double standards in global 'human rights' reactions

New Delhi, Feb 5 Sweden has been shaken by a mass shooting that left at least 11 dead, including the gunman, at an adult education centre west of Stockholm. This incident is being seen as the deadliest shooting in Sweden's modern history.

Tragic impact of the shooting has been compounded by a “stoic silence” from the global community, particularly from the West.

This silence is especially notable considering the frequent criticisms directed toward countries like India on issues related to “minority rights”.

This silence, however, raises key questions about ‘double standards’ and selective outrage on matters of violence and minority rights.

Reports suggest that the shooter was a "white racist" targeting a school primarily attended by Muslims. While Swedish officials have yet to provide a definitive motive, the public debate has already started to form its own narrative.

The tragic event has cast a shadow over Sweden’s reputation for peace and safety.

Last week, Salwan Momika, the 38-year- old man who held several demonstrations in Sweden and was accused of burning the Quran, was shot dead in the city of Sodertalje in Stockholm County in east central Sweden.

Swedish media reported that Momika was allegedly shot dead while he was conducting a live broadcast on social media from his apartment in Hovsjo late on Wednesday, a day before a verdict was scheduled to be announced by the Stockholm District Court in an incitement case against him.

What causes more concern is the growing pattern of violent attacks within Sweden, including grenade attacks, mass rape, and assassinations, often linked to ethnic or religious tensions.

Amid the probe, one question has captured the public's imagination: Could the recent demonstrations in Sweden in support of Gaza and against the Israeli war have played a role in triggering this violence?

In the aftermath of the tragedy, one cannot help but notice the glaring absence of calls for accountability.

This silence stands in stark contrast to the frequent criticism the West directs at other nations, especially India.

The previous Joe Biden administration in the US, for example, had made statements accusing India of enabling violence against minorities through controversial policies, such as anti-conversion laws.

Yet, there is little to no global outcry over what mass shooting in Sweden -- one that appears to have targeted a minority group.

This hypocrisy raises valid concerns. Why is the international community so quick to decry other countries but largely silent when a tragedy unfolds in a Western nation? The absence of commentary on this shooting by major Western powers highlights an uncomfortable truth: outrage seems to be reserved for specific types of incidents that fit particular narratives.

In countries like India, where minorities live under the constant scrutiny of Western watchdogs and human rights organisations, the global narrative often paints a picture of persecution.

However, the narrative around Sweden's internal struggles -- often glossed over -- has reached a boiling point.

This is a nation now grappling with "No-Go Zones", neighbourhoods where even law enforcement fears to enter due to escalating violence.

Women have been advised not to walk alone at night in certain cities. Violent crime is at an all-time high, with grenade attacks, shootings, and bombings occurring with disturbing regularity.

One can hardly ignore the disturbing parallels between these issues and the way the West continues to monitor and flay other countries’ human rights records.

The incident has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, especially on X, where many have voiced frustration over the lack of response from the international community.

One X user posted: "Pray for Sweden. Mass Shooting at a school killing children. Dozens of 'No-Go Zones' where even police fear to enter. Women advised not to walk alone at night in their own cities. Violent crime, bombings, and shootings at unprecedented levels."

This post paints a grim picture of life in Sweden today, where once-cherished safety is now a distant memory for many residents.

The post captures the deep frustration many Swedes feel, not only about the growing violence but also about how the world seems unwilling to acknowledge the seriousness of their situation.

Another X user offered a chilling perspective on Sweden's future: "Sweden also has daily grenade attacks, mass rape of women and children, Islamic assassination in addition to school shootings... dear Europe, Sweden's reality today is your reality tomorrow. Save yourselves."

This post is a stark warning about the potential escalation of violence in European cities if current trends continue. It suggests that Sweden's struggles are a harbinger of what may lie ahead for other Western nations if societal divisions and violence continue to fester.

