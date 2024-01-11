Sweden's War Warning Triggers Panic Buying, Prepares Citizens for Potential Conflict

Swedish authorities and defense chiefs have issued stark warnings to citizens, urging them to be prepared for a potential war in the wake of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the country's anticipated NATO accession. These pronouncements have sparked anxiety and prompted a surge in emergency supply purchases across the nation.

Russia Ukraine War update

Two Russian rockets slammed into a hotel in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, on Wednesday night, partially damaging the building and injuring 10 people. The attack occurred around 10:30 p.m., targeting the central part of the city just 30 kilometers from the Russian border.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene, finding damage to the three-story hotel and nearby cars. Firefighters extinguished a blaze that covered about 20 square meters, and eight people were evacuated from the building. Initial reports indicate 10 injured individuals, including hotel staff, guests, and a foreign journalist. Photos released by emergency services show extensive damage to the hotel, with firefighters battling the flames.

Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synehubov claimed the attack involved S-300 rockets, according to the BBC. Mayor Ihor Terekhov emphasized that no military personnel were present at the hotel at the time, with only 30 civilians. This attack comes amid intensified Russian air strikes on Ukrainian cities over the past two weeks. Kharkiv has endured significant damage from such strikes since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.