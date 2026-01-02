Switzerland Bar Fire: Chilling Video Shows Deadly Blaze Breaking Out at Swiss Luxury Bar of Crans Montana on New Year (Watch)

At least 47 people lost their lives and 112 others sustained injuries after a devastating fire erupted at the upscale Le Constellation bar during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Crans-Montana, a popular Swiss ski resort. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani confirmed the casualty figures as Swiss authorities launched an investigation into the cause of the blaze. Meanwhile, unverified images circulating online claim to show the fire’s origin, allegedly triggered when decorative candles placed on champagne bottles ignited soundproofing material on the ceiling, leading to a rapidly spreading inferno inside the packed venue.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and fear as the fire broke out around 1:30 am during peak celebrations. Two women who spoke to French broadcaster BFMTV said they saw a bartender lift a colleague onto his shoulders while she held a lit candle, moments before flames erupted overhead. The fire reportedly caused the wooden ceiling to collapse, forcing panicked guests to flee through narrow stairways and exits. Some patrons attempted to extinguish the flames, while others smashed windows to escape heavy smoke, burns, and stampede-like conditions reminiscent of a disaster film.

From Joy to Terror in Seconds: Moment Deadly Fire Begins to Tear Through Bar in Swiss Ski Resort



Footage shows flames rapidly spreading along the ceiling above the bar as young revellers welcomed in the New Year at the packed basement of Le Constellation bar in the luxury resort… https://t.co/1tIhGAnc85pic.twitter.com/Ulb8IfNjvj — RT_India (@RT_India_news) January 2, 2026

Authorities said most injuries occurred as the blaze swept through the overcrowded basement nightclub less than two hours after midnight. Many victims suffered severe burns and smoke inhalation, with several requiring air evacuation to specialised hospitals across Switzerland. Valais Canton police commander Frederic Gisler confirmed that efforts are ongoing to identify the deceased and notify their families. Investigators have ruled out any deliberate attack, describing the incident as an “embrasement généralisé,” a phenomenon where combustible gases ignite suddenly, similar to a flashover or backdraft.

The tragedy has affected multiple countries, with Italy confirming 13 injured citizens and six still missing. France reported eight nationals unaccounted for and nine injured, while FC Metz revealed that one of its young football trainees was critically burned. Crans-Montana, renowned for international ski and golf events, is scheduled to host major World Cup races ahead of the Milan-Cortina Olympics. Authorities have urged caution in the coming days, warning that emergency medical services remain under intense strain following one of Switzerland’s deadliest recent disasters.