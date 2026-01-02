SSC Reschedules Delhi Police Constable Exam for Pending Candidates, Admit Cards Released - Check Details

The Staff Selection Commission has issued admit cards for candidates appearing in the Delhi Police Constable (Executive) examination for both male and female posts who were previously left without allotted centres. These applicants were earlier provided the option to select examination slots on their own, but technical and operational issues prevented successful centre allocation. In an official notification, the Commission clarified that these candidates were not accommodated earlier due to system-related constraints. With the issue now resolved, SSC has ensured that all remaining eligible candidates are given a fair opportunity to appear for the examination as part of the ongoing recruitment process.

As per the revised plan announced by the Commission, the examination for these pending candidates will be conducted on January 4, January 5, and January 6, 2026. The SSC explained that although the slot selection facility was extended through a notice dated December 4, 2025, certain candidates could not receive centres in their preferred or alternate cities or on chosen dates. To address this problem, separate examination dates have now been arranged exclusively for those affected, ensuring that no applicant is disadvantaged due to technical limitations beyond their control.

Also Read: Indore Diarrhoea Outbreak: Lab Confirms Water Contamination, Mayor Says He Was Informed of 10 Deaths

The Commission further informed that the admit cards, also referred to as admission certificates, for these candidates will be uploaded shortly before the examination. Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets approximately two to three days ahead of their respective exam dates. Candidates are required to visit the official SSC website to access and download their admit cards. The notice emphasised that entry to the examination centre will not be permitted without a valid admit card, making it essential for candidates to check the website regularly.

The decision to issue a revised examination schedule was taken after it was found that several applicants could not be accommodated during the original slot booking phase. While SSC had allowed candidates to choose their preferred city and date, technical glitches and administrative limitations led to incomplete centre allocation. To resolve this, the Commission decided to hold additional examination days only for those impacted. This step was aimed at maintaining transparency and fairness in the recruitment process while ensuring that all eligible candidates are assessed.

The Delhi Police Constable (Executive) examination is being conducted over an extended period. The main examination window began on December 18, 2025, and will conclude on January 6, 2026. Candidates who were unable to appear earlier will now take the test between January 4 and January 6, 2026. Admit cards are to be released shortly before the examination, while the results will be declared later according to the Commission’s official schedule. Candidates are advised to follow updates closely to avoid missing important announcements.

The application process for this recruitment began on September 22, 2025, and concluded on October 31, 2025. The deadline for registration and fee payment was the same date, while a correction window was provided from October 29 to October 31, 2025. The self slot booking facility was available between December 5 and December 10, 2025. Applicants from the General, OBC and EWS categories were required to pay a fee of Rs 100, whereas SC, ST and female candidates were exempted. Payments were accepted online only.

Through this recruitment drive, SSC aims to fill 7,565 vacancies for the post of Delhi Police Constable (Executive). The vacancies include posts for male and female candidates, as well as positions reserved for ex-servicemen. Applicants must have passed Class 12 from a recognised board and should be between 18 and 25 years of age as on July 1, 2025, with relaxation as per rules. The selection process also includes a Physical Endurance Test with specific standards for height, running, and jumps. Candidates should regularly check the SSC website for further instructions.