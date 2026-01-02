Indore Diarrhoea Outbreak: Lab Confirms Water Contamination, Mayor Says He Was Informed of 10 Deaths

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava on Friday (January 2, 2026) stated that he has been informed about 10 fatalities linked to a diarrhoea outbreak triggered by contaminated drinking water in the Bhagirathpura locality of the city. The situation has caused panic among residents, with many families reporting severe illness. However, people living in the affected area have alleged that the death toll is higher than official figures, claiming that 14 people, including a six-month-old baby, have lost their lives during the outbreak. The health department has so far not officially verified or endorsed these claims made by residents.

“According to health department data, four people have died due to the diarrhoea outbreak in Bhagirathpura. However, I have received information about 10 deaths due to this outbreak,” Mr. Bhargava told PTI. When questioned about the possibility of cholera spreading in the area, based on preliminary laboratory reports of water samples collected from Bhagirathpura, the Mayor said that only the health department was authorised to provide clarity on whether cholera was involved or not, adding that further confirmation was awaited from medical authorities handling the situation.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani said on Thursday (January 1, 2026) that laboratory test results received from a city-based medical college had confirmed contamination in the locality’s drinking water. According to him, the contamination occurred due to a leakage in the water supply pipeline. However, Dr Hasani did not disclose the detailed findings of the laboratory report. At the same time, several administrative officials have been refraining from sharing specific information, leading to confusion and concern among residents affected by the outbreak.

Officials later revealed that a leakage was detected in the main drinking water supply line near a police outpost in Bhagirathpura, at a location where a toilet has reportedly been constructed above the pipeline. They said this leakage resulted in sewage mixing with drinking water, causing contamination. Over the last nine days, more than 1,400 residents have suffered from vomiting and diarrhoea. As per health department data till Thursday night, 272 patients were hospitalised, 71 have been discharged, and 32 of the 201 admitted patients are currently receiving treatment in intensive care units.