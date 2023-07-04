GM Navratri Mahotsav 2023 with Preety & Pinky to take place in Mira Bhayandar  

The GM Navratri Mahotsav 2023 logo was unveiled on July 2nd, 2023, by Hon.Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Mr. Pratap Sarnaik, MLA – Maharashtra along with Mr. Ramesh Jain, Chairman, GM Modular, Mr. Kumarpal Banda, Director, GM Modular and playback singers Preety & Pinky

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4: This year the biggest Navratri event – GM Navratri Mahotsav, will take place in Mira Bhayandar. The celebrity performers in this 10-day extravagant event is none other than the famous duo Preety & Pinky. This is the 1st time an event of this stature will take place at MBMC Ground, Mira Road East, Mumbai and is expected to witness a tremendous response from the local audience. The event will commence on 15th October 2023.

To mark the launch of this event, The GM Navratri Mahotsav 2023 logo was unveiled with great fanfare on July 2nd, 2023, by Hon.Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Mr. Pratap Sarnaik, MLA – Maharashtra, along with Mr. Ramesh Jain, Chairman, GM Modular, Mr. Kumarpal Banda, Director, GM Modular and playback singers Preety & Pinky in a grand ceremony held at Mira Bhayandar.

GM Modular, along with Pratap Sarnaik Foundation, have come together to put on this blockbuster show for everyone at Mira Bhayandar. GM is a leading home electrical brand known for its innovative products like smart switches, LED lights, fans and appliances, home automation solutions and much more. GM, over the years, has partnered with multiple cultural and social events to provide the best of entertainment outside of homes and bring people closer.

Mr. Ramesh Jain, Chairman of GM Modular, said, “Mira Bhayandar is culturally diverse with people from different communities such as Gujaratis, Maharashtrians and people from other Indian communities as well. Therefore, the location is perfect for us to reach out to a wider consumer base. Under the dynamic leadership of Pratap Ji, Mira Bhayandar has blossomed and witnessed remarkable growth and development. With the recent addition of metro connectivity, Mira Bhayandar has become easily accessible, inviting people from far and wide to explore its charm, especially during this festive season”. Also, he added, “Last year, the brand partnered with the illustrious Falguni Pathak, setting new benchmarks for the Navratri Utsav. Building upon this legacy, GM Modular is excited to extend its association with the immensely talented duo, Preety & Pinky. Together, they will create an experience that surpasses all expectations, making Navratri 2023 an unforgettable celebration of music, dance, and culture.”

Respected MLA Shri Pratap Sarnaik said, “We are absolutely thrilled to present this awe-inspiring show of the year in a space capable of accommodating a crowd of over 30,000 individuals. With the backing of team GM, we are poised to deliver an unparalleled experience that will leave a lasting impression.”

GM Navratri Mahotsav 2023 will be a star-studded event with celebrities from Bollywood and the political fraternity. The event is poised to captivate audiences with its blend of Bollywood glamour and foot-tapping melodies. Get ready to groove to the rhythm of Preety and Pinky’s captivating music!

