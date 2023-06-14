Syrian army confirms Israeli strike in Damascus

Damascus, June 14 The Syrian army confirmed that a fresh Israeli missile attack was launched on Wednesday against military sites in the capital Damascus, seriously injuring a soldier.

The missiles came from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, hitting sites southwest of Damascus, causing damage, said the army in a statement.

It added that the Syrian air defence system intercepted some of the missiles, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said the attack hit weapon depots run by the Lebanon-based Hezbollah militant group.

