Syrian interim authorities to deploy forces to quell renewed clashes in Sweida

Damascus, July 19 The Syrian interim authorities issued a call for restraint amid escalating violence in the southern province of Sweida, pledging to deploy forces to contain the conflict.

In a statement, the authorities expressed "deep concern and sorrow" over the ongoing deadly violence, describing the situation as resulting from "armed groups operating outside the law."

"The Syrian Arab Republic affirms its identity as a state for all its citizens, regardless of sect or ethnicity," the statement read, emphasising that all must operate under one national roof and legal framework.

In response to the unfolding crisis, the authorities said they are working to dispatch specialised forces to contain the violence and resolve the conflict, while taking political and security measures aimed at restoring stability and preventing the return of chaos, Xinhua news agency reported.

Calling for "calm, wisdom, and responsibility," the statement urged all sides to halt the fighting, protect civilians, and uphold the country's social fabric.

The statement comes amid ongoing violence in Sweida province, where clashes between local Druze factions and Arab Bedouin tribal fighters escalated this week.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Friday that at least 638 people have been killed since fighting erupted on July 13, including 73 civilians and more than 280 members of security forces.

Friday saw renewed tribal attacks on Druze-held positions near the villages of Sheqrawiah and Wolgha, as Bedouin fighters pushed deeper into the countryside, prompting growing concerns that sectarian violence could spiral out of control.

As tensions intensified, Israel, citing the protection of the Druze community in Syria, launched a series of airstrikes, targeting Syrian military sites in Sweida and the capital Damascus.

