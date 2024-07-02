Taiwan detects 13 Chinese military aircraft, six naval vessels near its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], July 2 : The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 13 Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 am on Monday and 6 am on Tuesday, Taiwan-based Taiwan News reported.

Of the 13 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 10 crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northern, central, southwestern, and southeastern sectors of the nation's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), Taiwan News reported, quoting the Ministry of National Defence, Republic of China.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor the People's Liberation Army's (PLA)- the armed wing of the Chinese Communist Party- activity, Taiwan News reported.

The MND said on X, "13 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 am (UTC+8) today. 10 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered our northern, central, southwestern, and southeastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of grey zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Grey zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force", Taiwan News reported.

On Monday, the MND said that it had tracked seven Chinese naval ships (PLAN) and six military aircraft (PLA).

This latest incident adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ.

Taiwan has long been a contentious issue in China's foreign policy. China continues to assert its sovereignty over Taiwan, considers it a part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

