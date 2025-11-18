Taiwan detects 13 sorties of Chinese aircraft, seven vessels operating around its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], November 18 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected the presence of 13 sorties of Chinese aircraft, seven naval vessels and one official ship operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Tuesday.

As per the MND, of the 13 sorties, seven crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "13 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 7 out of 13 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier on Monday, Taiwan detected eight Chinese military aircraft, eight naval vessels and two ships. Of the eight, two crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "8 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Taiwan's Presidential Office accused China of stoking tensions with Japan for political advantage, hours after Chinese maritime authorities announced plans for live-fire missile exercises in the Yellow Sea. China's Maritime Safety Administration issued a navigation alert stating that the People's Liberation Army would carry out missile launches with live munitions in the central Yellow Sea from Tuesday through Thursday, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, China also released a travel warning on Friday, claiming Chinese nationals in Japan faced rising criminal risks, an advisory widely seen as retaliation for comments made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. During a parliamentary session, Takaichi stated that a Chinese naval blockade of Taiwan could be classified as a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, potentially activating its self-defence mechanisms.

