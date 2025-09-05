Taiwan detects 17 Chinese military aircraft, 9 vessels, 2 ships around its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], September 5 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) said it detected 17 Chinese military aircraft, nine vessels, and two ships operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Friday.

Of the 17 sorties, nine crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "17 PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 out of 17 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1963769047272869942

Earlier on Thursday, Taiwan detected six Chinese military aircraft, five vessels and an official ship operating around its territory. Of the six sorties, two crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "6 PLA aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 6 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1963406662641082627

Meanwhile, Taiwan's President William Lai, flagging growing Chinese incursions on its borders, said that any aggression inevitably fails, the Taipei Times reported.

William Lai's remarks came a day before Beijing's military parade attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Speaking at a gathering of military personnel, including several high-ranking officers, at the Ministry of National Defence, Lai said, "We all know that the current security environment is more severe than ever before. In recent years, the Chinese communists have persistently conducted high-intensity activities with military aircraft and vessels around the Taiwan Strait."

Lai further said that China's action are "not only a threat to Taiwan's democracy and freedom, but also a challenge to the democratic world," he added, "From the victory in World War II to the glorious achievements of the September 2nd naval battle and the August 23rd artillery exchange, the most valuable lesson remains: Unity ensures victory, while aggression inevitably fails."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor