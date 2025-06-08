Taiwan detects Chinese incursions near its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], June 8 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected 11 Chinese aircraft and seven Chinese Naval vessels operating around itself as of 6am (local time) on Sunday.

As per the MND, out of 11, six sorties entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "11 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 11 sorties entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier on Saturday, the Taiwanese MND detected 34 PLA aircraft, eight PLAN vessels and one official ship operating around itself.

In a post on X, it said, "34 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 25 out of 34 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Thursday criticised Chinese state media for deliberately misrepresenting Taiwan's sovereign status, following reports that former US President Donald Trump reaffirmed the "one China" policy during a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China's official Xinhua News Agency reported that Xi urged Trump during the call to handle the Taiwan issue with caution and warned against letting "Taiwanese separatists" provoke confrontation between the US and China. The report claimed Trump expressed support for maintaining the "one China" policy.

However, Trump's public statements following the call focused primarily on trade. Writing on social media, he described the conversation as "very positive" and said a new round of lower-level trade talks would be held soon. He made no mention of Taiwan in his statement, instead highlighting progress on issues related to rare earth minerals.

In response, MOFA said in a statement published by the Taipei Times that China was using "a recurring tactic" of distorting Taiwan's status to manipulate international perceptions and falsely claim consensus on the "one China" narrative. The ministry emphasised that Taiwan remains committed to preserving peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and would continue working with allies, including the United States, to defend democratic values and regional prosperity.

