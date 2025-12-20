Taiwan Knife Attack: Shocking Video Shows Armed Man Unleashing Violence in Central Taipei, Three Killed and Several Injured (Watch)

A disturbing video of the Taiwan knife attack has surfaced, revealing shocking scenes of violence in central Taipei. The attacker, identified as Chang Wen, was seen targeting pedestrians in busy public areas. Dressed in black body armour and a black cap, he initially walked calmly towards a train station, arousing little suspicion. At a zebra crossing near the station, he suddenly bent down and began hurling smoke bombs at people nearby. Shortly after, he pulled out a knife, rushed towards a crowded subway station in a popular shopping district, and began stabbing indiscriminately, triggering chaos and fear among commuters.

#BREAKING: 🇹🇼 Knife attack in Taipei Taiwan. 3 people killed and 5 injured near Taipei Main Station and Zhongshan Station. Suspect used smoke grenades and knife. Died after falling during police chase. pic.twitter.com/0RBp5iBGWQ — Uncover Report 🧩 (@UncoverReport) December 19, 2025

As panic spread, terrified civilians were seen fleeing the subway station while screams echoed through the area. The sudden attack claimed the lives of three people and left over five others injured, according to officials. Emergency services and police rushed to the scene to control the situation and secure nearby areas. The attacker attempted to escape, prompting a police chase that ended when he fell from a building and died. Authorities confirmed that the man was neutralised during the pursuit, bringing the violent rampage to an end, though the city remained on high alert following the shocking incident.

In the aftermath, Taiwanese police launched a detailed investigation, including searches at the attacker’s residence. Officials revealed that Chang had a prior criminal history and outstanding warrants, an alarming detail in a country where violent crimes are uncommon. “We will investigate his background and associated relationships to understand his motives and determine if there are other connected factors,” he added, identifying the man only by his last name, Chang, reported international news agency Reuters. Police also recovered petrol bombs and smoke grenades from the scene. “It appears he deliberately threw smoke bombs and wielded a long knife to carry out indiscriminate attacks on the public,” said Taiwanese Premier Cho Jung-tai.