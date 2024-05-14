Taiwan reports Chinese incursion with aircraft and vessels near its strait

Taipei [Taiwan], May 14 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) informed that 10 Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and five People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels were detected operating in the vicinity of Taiwan up until 6 am (UTC+8) on Tuesday.

In a statement released today, the Ministry said the ten PLA aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, breaching the airspace's boundary, and entered into Taiwan's Southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (SW ADIZ).

This incursion prompted a response from the Republic of China Armed Forces (ROCArmedForces), who closely monitored the situation and took appropriate measures in response.

"10 PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. The 10 aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's SW ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," said Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence.

This incident marks yet another escalation in tensions between Taiwan and China, as the region continues to witness heightened military activities and manoeuvers. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China, has frequently raised concerns over Beijing's increasing military presence and assertive actions near its borders.

The Ministry's announcement underscores Taiwan's commitment to vigilance and readiness to safeguard its territorial integrity and sovereignty. The presence of PLA assets near Taiwan also highlights the persistent challenges faced by the island nation in navigating its complex relationship with mainland China.

The MND has issued daily reports on Chinese military activities for the past few years, including identifying those Chinese aircraft, drones, and balloons that are found to have crossed the Taiwan Strait median line to the Taiwan side.

The median line of the Taiwan Strait served for decades as a tacit border between China and Taiwan, but China's military has more freely sent aircraft, warships and drones across it since former United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August 2022.

So far this month, Taiwan has tracked Chinese military aircraft 126 times and naval vessels 62 times. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of grey zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Grey zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force."

