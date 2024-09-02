Taiwan reports increased Chinese military activity near its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], September 2 : Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has said that 18 Chinese military aircraft, eight naval vessels and two official ships were detected operating around Taiwan from 6 am (local time) on Sunday to 6 am (local time) on Monday.

Among them, 15 of the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern, and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In response to Chinese incursions, Taiwan mobilised its aircraft and naval vessels while deploying coastal-based missile systems to closely monitor the situation and deter any potential threats.

In a post on X, Taiwan MND stated, "18 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 15 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

This latest incursion to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and military exercises near the island.

Since September 2020, China has intensified its use of gray zone tactics by increasing the number of military aircraft and naval vessels operating near Taiwan, according to Taiwan News report.

Gray zone tactics are considered "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force," the report said.

Notably, Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

Last week, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) criticised China for violating other countries' sovereignty and disrupting regional peace, Taiwan News reported.

The Taiwan MoFA said a Chinese Shaanxi Y-9 reconnaissance plane entered into Japanese airspace east of the Danjo Islands on Monday and added that Beijing's action "seriously violated Japan's sovereignty and raised regional tensions."

According to the Taiwan MoFA statement, China's continued use of military aircraft and warships to intrude into Taiwan and Japan's air defence identification zones and exclusive economic zones has increased regional tensions, according to Taiwan News report.

It said that China collaborates with Russia in carrying out frequent military exercises in the East China Sea and South China Sea to attempt to use force to change the status quo. According to Taiwan MoFA, China's military expansion poses a "major threat" to the security of nations in the Indo-Pacific region, including Taiwan and Japan, according to Taiwan News report.

Taiwan's MoFA urged China to "return to rationality and self-restraint" and to cease all actions that undermine peace in the Taiwan Strait and escalate regional tensions, the report said.

It stated that Taiwan will bolster its self-defence capabilities, while continuing to cooperate with like-minded nations, including Japan, to "jointly deter the expansion and aggression of authoritarianism."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor