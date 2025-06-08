Taiwan: SEF chairman slams China's 'united front' tactics, calls for sincerity in cross-Strait relations

Taipei [Taiwan], June 8 : Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF) Chairman Frank Wu urged China to abandon its controversial "united front" operations, saying that such tactics, alongside political interference and military provocations, only provoke resentment among the Taiwanese people.

Speaking at the seventh SEF board meeting held in Taipei on Friday, Wu emphasised that "United front" is a commonplace phrase in China; however, people of Taiwan consider it swear words, as it stands for Beijing's efforts to infiltrate and sow division in their nation.

Despite persistent tensions, Wu pointed to a rare point of agreement between leaders in Taipei and Beijing, the mutual desire for the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations. He said China can either bring peace and improve lives across the Strait by complying with this agreement, or earn the mockery of history and prove the hollowness of its words by not acting on this agreement.

He said, "For many years, our opposite number insisted that the peoples across the Strait share the same racial origins and language in hopes that Taiwanese would join the symphony of the Chinese family."

He condemned China's ongoing deployment of military aircraft and naval vessels around Taiwan. Wu said, "This song is very much lost amid the ceaseless political infiltration [of Taiwan] and the deafening din of [Chinese] warships and jets."

He stated that people of Taiwan would not accept this "deviation between [China's] words and actions." Referencing Taiwan President Lai Ching-te consistent call for peaceful dialogue since his May 2024 inauguration, Wu warned that lasting peace is impossible without sincere mutual respect.

He further urged China's Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits to abandon "ancient grudges borne by long-dead men" and focus on benefiting the living.

According to Taipei Times, Wu concluded by urging China to find optimism in Taiwan's achievements rather than viewing them as threats.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor