Taiwan: Ten charged in military espionage case for China

Taipei [Taiwan], October 25: Ten people allegedly involving Chinese agents, Taiwanese gang members and members of a temple were indicted in a military espionage case, Taipei Times reported.

According to reports by the Taiwan-based media outlet, the High Prosecutors' Office stated that eight military members, some of them on active duty and some retired, were charged with leaking sensitive information to the Chinese agents and compromising national security laws.

The office further declared that Lee Huei-hsin, a 31-year-old gang member, and a retired officer surnamed Peng was involved in the case.

The prosecutors further added that Chinese intelligence approached Lee in Macau and offered her money and other benefits. After returning to Taiwan, Lee started recruiting military personnel, Peg being the first. Lee contacted her network at the temple and gang for recruitment. Peg helped expand the network of military recruitment and recruited an active-duty soldier surnamed Liu.

The court filing stated that the active duty personnel were asked to give documents like flight plans, work schedules and attendance records to Chinese agents through Lee, paying up to (New Taiwan Dollar) NTD 150,000 for each item.

Each of the military personnel recruited had to wear a military uniform, holding the Chinese national flag. They also promised to surrender to China if a war breaks out.

According to the Ministry of National Defense, the indicted military personnel had betrayed the nation by engaging in espionage for money. The ministry stated," "They must be condemned in the strongest terms and must receive severe punishment by the law."

As reported by the Taipei Times, the ministry further added," China's pervasive efforts to infiltrate Taiwan mean that military personnel must be alert at all times to safeguard national security and enhance awareness about classified information."

The most recent of the Chinese military actions is tension between Taiwan and China where Beijing conducts several military operations around the island. Taiwan has been a separate independent region since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan as its integral part and uses force to claim the region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor