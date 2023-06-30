Taiwan tracks 9 Chinese military aircraft across country

Taipei [Taiwan], June 30 : Taiwan tracked nine Chinese military aircraft and four naval ships around Taiwan between 6 am on June 29 (Thursday) and 6 am on June 30 (Friday), reported the country's Ministry of National Defense (MND).

"9 PLA aircraft and 4 PLAN vessels around Taiwan were detected by 6 a.m.(UTC+8) today. R.O.C. Armed Forces have monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond these activities," Taiwan's Defence Ministry said in a tweet.

"9 PLA aircraft and 4 PLAN vessels around Taiwan were detected by 6 a.m.(UTC+8) today. 1 of the detected aircraft had entered Taiwan's southwest ADIZ. R.O.C. Armed Forces have monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond to these activities," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, from June 27-28, Taiwan said 11 Chinese aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line.

Out of 11 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, three were tracked in Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), including one BZK-005 reconnaissance drone that crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the southwest corner of the zone, according to the Taiwan News citing the country's Ministry of National Defense (MND).

One WZ-7 reconnaissance drone and one Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare helicopter were also tracked in the southwest sector of the ADIZ, according to Taiwan News.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and used land-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

This month, Beijing has sent 318 military aircraft and 142 naval ships around Taiwan. Moreover, China has increased its use of grey zone tactics since September 2020, by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan, Taiwan News reported.

Grey zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force," as per Taiwan News.

Recently, Taiwan tracked 24 Chinese military aircraft and five naval ships between June 11 and June 12.

Ten of the 24 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, including four Shenyang J-11 fighter jets, four Shenyang J-16 combat jets, and two Sukhoi Su-30 fighter planes, entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) and crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, according to the MND.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor