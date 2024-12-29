Taiwanese travellers to China warned to be cautious with photos, "could be detained": SEF

Taipei [Taiwan], December 29 : The Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF) on Sunday issued a warning to Taiwanese travellers visiting China to exercise caution while taking photos, adding that specific postures and positions could lead to their arrest by Chinese authorities, Taipei Times reported.

The Straits Exchange Foundation is a semiofficial organization set up by the Taiwanese Government to handle civil and business matters.

According to SEF Secretary-General Luo Wen-chia, starting in July, public security or national security officials can inspect or confiscate anyone's phones or electronic devices.

Taiwan nationals travelling to China must be careful that their photos do not contravene regulations as dictated by the Chinese Ministry of State Security, as per Taipei Times.

The Chinese Ministry of State Security has outlined three types of information that could lead to detention, which include if their photos include geographical information, were taken near sensitive areas, or facilities of critical infrastructure or scientific research, or exposed certain documents, indexes or design blueprints.

A recent incident involving a Taiwanese youth has highlighted the importance of being cautious when travelling to China. According to Luo, the youth was arrested and detained for three days after taking a photo at Tiananmen Square.

The Taiwanese made a "V" sign that covered some Chinese characters on the entrance to the Forbidden City, making it appear to say "Long Live the Republic of China" rather than "Long Live the People's Republic of China," Luo said.

Luo cited this incident as a warning to Taiwanese travellers to be mindful of their actions and behaviour when visiting China.

In a separate matter, Luo also warned about the dangers of counterfeit goods being sold in China. Specifically, he mentioned fake down jackets being sold in China, which use recycled feathers from badminton shuttlecocks, Luo said, adding that the jackets not only fail to keep the wearer warm but might also poison or cause an allergic reaction.

According to the Taipei Times, some feminine products sold in China also had high residual amounts of formaldehyde, and some even contained insect eggs, he cited media reports as saying.

Luo urged Taiwanese to pay attention to the original production area of down jackets and feminine products, and to refrain from purchasing such items online.

