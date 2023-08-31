Taliban announces installing over 62,000 security cameras in Kabul 

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 31 : In order to improve security, the Taliban government's Ministry of Interior has announced the installation of more than 62,000 security cameras around the nation, according to Khaama Press.

The Ministry of Interior's spokesperson, Abdul Matin Qani, told the media in a video clip that more than 62,000 surveillance cameras had been deployed in various areas of Kabul.

The police administration in Kabul's spokeswoman had previously stated that as part of this scheme, residents are installing surveillance cameras in their houses and streets to help with security measures.

The Ministry of Interior has reportedly sent information forms to homes and informed store owners and householders that failing to install cameras will result in sanctions, according to country residents, Khaama Press reported.

The Taliban leadership has also emphasized to store owners and homeowners that installing security cameras is necessary.

Following the Taliban's ascent to power, the nation has seen a considerable upsurge in suicides amid a grave humanitarian crisis.

The severe humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and the escalating poverty levels have resulted in increased migration and challenges with regards to unemployment and residency issues in neighbouring nations. This has resulted in some migrants returning to Afghanistan voluntarily.

Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, the majority of Afghans have sought migration due to security reasons, prosecution, lack of job opportunities and the economic situation amid a severe humanitarian crisis in the country.

