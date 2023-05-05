Taliban-appointed Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 5 : Taliban-appointed Foreign Minister of Afghstan, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi is all set for a 4-day visit to Pakistan to participate in the 5th China-Pakistan-Afghstan Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Dialogue, according to the statement released by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.

Muttaqi will lead a high-level delegation from May 5-8, which includes the Taliban-appointed Afghan Minister for Commerce and Industry, Haji Nooruddin Azizi, and senior officials from the Afghan's Foreign Affairs, Transport and Trade Department.

"Apart from holding bilateral meetings, the Acting Afghan Foreign Minister will also participate in the 5th China-Pakistan-Afghstan Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Dialogue on 6th May 2023. State Councilor and Foreign Minister of the Peoples' Republic of China, Qin Gang, will also participate in the Trilateral Foreign Minister's Dialogue," the statement read.

"The visit of the Acting Afghan Foreign Minister is a continuation of Pakistan's political engagement process with Afghstan, which, inter alia, included a visit of Pakistan's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs to Kabul on 29 November 2022 and a visit of a high-level delegation led by the Defence Minister of Pakistan to Kabul on 22 February 2023," the statement added.

As per the statement, during the visit, the two sides will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghstan in the political, economic, trade, connectivity, peace and security, and education domains.

This will be Mutaqqi's second visit to Pakistan since the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15, 2021, with his last visit to Islamabad taking place in November of the same year, according to Dawn.

Earlier this week, a UN Security Council committee agreed to allow Muttaqi to travel to Pakistan from Afghstan to meet with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and China, according to diplomats.

