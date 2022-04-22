Taliban condemn blasts in Afghanistan

The Taliban condemned the blasts which occurred in different places in Afghanistan including Kabul, Balkh, and Kunduz on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, an explosion at a mosque in the Afghan city took place in which dozens of worshippers were killed.

Other explosions were also reported in the country. One of the explosions took place in a square in Kabul, injuring two children, while a car blew up near an airport in Kunduz, killing and injuring at least 22 people.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns the explosions in the provinces of Kabul, Balkh, and Kunduz. These crimes are the work of forces that have nothing in common with Afghan society. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the dead and injured... those responsible for these crimes will soon be found and severely punished," Mujahid wrote on social media, as per Sputnik.

Around 400 people were attending the prayers in the Si-Dukan Mosque when it was hit by a blast, reported ToloNews citing witnesses.

The responsibility for the attack was claimed by Islamic State (ISIS), also known as Daesh, according to a statement on the group's Telegram channel.

Notably, three separate blasts took place in Afghanistan on Thursday, one in Kabul, one in Mazar-e-Sharif, and a third in Kunduz province.

The first blast occurred in the Kabul's police district 5 (PD5) and two children were slightly wounded, TOLOnews reported citing Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior.

The second blast hit the mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province while the third blast took place in Kunduz city of Kunduz province.

According to Qari Obaidullah Abedi, a spokesman for the Kunduz police command, the blast in Kunduz killed at least four people while 18 others were injured.

( With inputs from ANI )

