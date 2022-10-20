Taliban continues to repress media, bans foreign journalist from entering Afghanistan

In a recent crackdown on the media, the Taliban banned a foreign journalist Stefanie Glinski from entering Afghanistan for her critical reporting on the war-torn country.

Glinski, who is also a photographer has been barred by the terror outfit for reporting in Afghanistan. The incident has sparked rage among various organizations as it is the most recent incident of a crackdown on international media in Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported.

The International Federation of Journalists on Wednesday, in a report, denounced the travel restriction placed on media personnel visiting Kabul.

According to a report from the International Federation of Journalists on Wednesday, October 19, Glinski has been banned from entering Afghanistan.

The International Federation of Journalists denounced the travel restriction placed on journalists visiting Kabul and described them as a barrier to free speech and the "persecution" of journalists, according to Khaama Press.

Stefanie Glinski, who is now banned by the Taliban to enter Kabul has also claimed previously that the terror outfit harassed her via WhatsApp and claimed the organization searched for her news sources. The journalist has spent four years in Afghanistan reporting for various news organizations, including The Guardian and Foreign Policy.

Since the Taliban takeover in August 2021, restrictions on media have escalated, and hundreds of media outlets have closed.

Under the current Taliban regime, Afghan journalists suffer from various problems including censorship, restrictions, and access to information. According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), the Taliban have intensified attacks on the media as journalists in the country said that it's hard to report from Afghanistan anymore.

According to the journalists, Taliban intelligence officials hold regular meetings with the media to inform them of any new rules. In some cases, journalists have reported that they have been harassed, beaten, and arbitrarily detained without explanation.

( With inputs from ANI )

