Taliban instructs salons not to trim men's hair to avoid Western influence

Taliban have reportedly instructed salons in Afghanistan's Herat province not to cut men's hair especially students, to avoid the influence of the West.

According to the vernacular media, the group also warned public and private universities that female students should wear a burqa in the classroom.

Earlier, the Taliban's Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice demanded male government workers must sport a full beard to work or risk losing their job.

Employees of various government ministries were reportedly barred from work because they had trimmed their beards or were not wearing appropriate clothing in accordance with the Taliban's interpretation of Islamic law.

As the Taliban took control of Afghanistan once again after 20 years, experts also believe that Afghan women are most likely to face an uncertain future under the terrorist group regime.

Apart from it, the group had earlier banned live music at weddings and ordered men and women to celebrate in different halls, an owner of a hotel in Afghanistan in October told Sputnik.

Amid the crackdown, the Taliban have also ordered the beheading of "mannequins" in clothing stores in the Herat province of Afghanistan, according to reported Sputnik News Agency, citing Afghan media.

Taliban cracks down on "mannequins" used in clothing stores saying that it is a breach of the Shariah law.

Signs of such incidents have started re-appearing on the streets of Kabul. The Taliban's Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice had also issued "religious guidelines" calling on Afghanistan's TV channels to stop showing women in dramas and soap operas.

( With inputs from ANI )

