Tamil Nadu CM Stalin highlights Tamil heritage, welfare initiatives, overseas engagement in London

London [UK], September 7 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin participated in the "Great Tamil Dream Gathering of Tamils in the UK" in London on Saturday, addressing members of the Tamil diaspora from the United Kingdom and other European countries, according to an official release.

Accompanied by Industries Minister T.R.B. Raja, Chairman of the Overseas Tamils Welfare Board Karthigeya Sivasenapathy, members of the Board, officials from the Federation of Overseas Tamils of India, and senior Tamil Nadu government representatives, CM Stalin met with the overseas Tamil community to discuss culture, education, and opportunities for engagement with the state. His wife, Durga Stalin, was also present at the event.

According to a press release, CM Stalin said, "When I see you, living here in foreign soil as symbols of Tamil, it makes me wonder whether I should speak, or just keep looking at your faces in silence!. It gives me boundless happiness to see so many of you gathered here from the UK and other European countries."

During this journey, at Oxford University, CM Stalin said, "I unveiled the portrait of Thanthai Periyar. I met countless Tamils during this European trip. Each one, while introducing themselves, said the name of their native town in Tamil Nadu, and then explained where they are now and in what position they serve in Europe."

"Coming from humble backgrounds, you have studied, progressed, and reached these positions. Seeing you live with self-respect and serve in various roles, I, as the President of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, officially unveiled Periyar's portrait. Tamils continue to pursue knowledge and work in various fields abroad ".

According to a release, CM Stalin said, "Wherever Tamils go, we will never abandon our language, culture, self-respect, ideals of equality, and social justice. Over the last few days, I have seen this with my own eyes in the way Tamils live here abroad. I see Tamils who proudly say, "We live because of Dravidian ideals."

"It is because of good infrastructure, talented youth, and a peaceful atmosphere that investments are pouring into Tamil Nadu. I see you all here as ambassadors who carry the pride of Tamil Nadu."

CM Stalin stated, "By simply being yourselves, those around you will form a positive view of Tamil Nadu. In this way, you act as unofficial ambassadors of Tamil Nadu. Even if you are not in Tamil Nadu, the state lives within each of you. When I see this connection to Tamil in you, it brings me joy and a sense of pride."

"You are also giving your children Tamil names and teaching them Tamil culture. Seeing this strengthens my conviction that no harm intended against the Tamil can ever succeed". CM Stalin said as per the release.

CM further added, "Beyond your busy lives, come to Tamil Nadu at least once a year. Invest in Tamil Nadu as much as you can. Share information about opportunities here abroad with the youth in Tamil Nadu. Open the world's doors for them, too."

"To showcase Tamil history and culture, we are creating the Porunai Museum and the Gangaikonda Cholapuram Museum, following the success of Keezhadi. Take your children there, show them our heritage, and teach them about our history not only the past glory but also the struggles we endured to rise with dignity.

I emphasise this because unity must always prevail among Tamils. Our community must continue moving forward on the path of progress. For this reason, our Dravidian Model government is implementing numerous welfare schemes in Tamil Nadu. We also extend our support and care to overseas Tamils, carrying out several programs for their welfare under the same model ".

"The Department of Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils is tirelessly working for you. For instance, January 12 has been celebrated as Overseas Tamils Day for the past four years, and this year, Tamils from 62 countries came to Chennai to join the celebrations. Our initiatives include the Overseas Tamils Welfare Board, a toll-free helpline for overseas Tamils, a revolving fund to support diaspora Tamil organisations, and insurance schemes for Tamils living outside Tamil Nadu. Whenever any problem arises for Tamils abroad, we respond immediately to assist."

"Above all, the most important scheme is "Searching for Roots". Through this, children and students of diaspora Tamils are brought to Tamil Nadu to introduce them to our history and culture. Many who came under this scheme have even rediscovered their ancestral families after generations and were moved to tears".

"For us, life and growth must always be with Tamil and the Tamil people!

Our leader, Kalaignar, would always say: "If the day comes when Tamils gather as Tamils and disperse as Tamils, that will be the ideal victory I dream of." Today, a society that was once filled with divisions is standing united - that itself is our success!

Tamils belong to the world! They said, "Every place is our place, every human is kin." They said, "All lives are equal at birth." We must uphold this pride and identity through our actions!

"Caste, religion, poverty, and wealth, such divisions only break us and stop our race from growing. We must forget what divides us and remember what unites us. As Tamils rooted in Tamil, we must never forget our identity," the release stated.

