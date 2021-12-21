Tariq Ali Bakheet appointed as special envoy to Afghanistan

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Tariq Ali Bakheet, has been appointed as special envoy to Afghanistan.

The OIC's new envoy is assigned to follow up on the implementation of the resolution of the Council of Foreign Ministers, particularly as regards coordinating efforts for the supply of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, Khamma Press reported.

The special representative will not only be coordinating humanitarian assistance and support to Afghanistan but will also pursue economic and political engagement.

The OIC has vowed to set up a humanitarian trust fund for Afghanistan as the country is witnessing a major crisis with millions facing poverty and hunger.

Pakistan organized a summit of foreign ministers from the OIC. An OIC resolution released after the meeting said the Islamic Development Bank would lead the effort to free up assistance by the first quarter of 2022, Al Jazeera reported.

It also urged Afghanistan's rulers to abide by "obligations under international human rights covenants, especially with regards to the rights of women, children, youth, elderly and people with special needs".

The OIC meeting did not give the new Taliban government any formal international recognition and Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi was excluded from the official photograph taken during the event.

