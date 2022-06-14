Tata Technologies, TN team up to upgrade 71 ITIs

Chennai, June 14 The Tamil Nadu government and Tata Technologies Ltd have signed a five year agreement to transform 71 of the former's Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) into technology centres at an outlay of Rs 2,204 crore.

The revamped ITIs will have modern infrastructure and training facilities to meet the industry 4.0 standards.

Along with the technology transformation of the ITIs, Tata Technologies will also be providing industrial support for trainers' training and ensuring maintenance of the new set-up, the company said.

Tata Technologies is collaborating with the Tamil Nadu government and 20 global industry partners to implement this project by upgrading the overall facilities of these 71 technology centres, developing an Industry 4.0 course curriculum, conducting training programs, and providing equipment and software support at the new centres.

"The industrial sector has always taken the center-stage in the economic development of Tamil Nadu as we host manufacturing facilities of several global OEMs. The collaboration with Tata Technologies is an effort to bridge the gap between demand and supply of skilled workforce requirements of the manufacturing industry," Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said.

"The industrial ecosystem and its requirements have changed significantly over the last few years with a digital-first approach. To keep pace with these evolving technological trends and transition towards Industry 4.0, industries and manufacturers seek a skilled workforce with relevant expertise and experience," Subramanian Ramadorai, Chairman, Tata Technologies said.

