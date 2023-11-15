Taylor Swift to spend Thanksgiving with family

Los Angeles, Nov 15 Singer Taylor Swift will likely still make time for her family this Thanksgiving despite her tight schedule.

According to a new report from Page Six, the 33-year-old plans to spend the upcoming holiday with her family. She reportedly will jet back home to spend Thanksgiving on November 23, with her loved ones after her concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on November 19.

The Grammy-winner, however, will have to soon travel again as she is scheduled to perform in Sao Paulo, Brazil on November 24, one day after Thanksgiving. There is no word on whether her boyfriend Travis Kelce will join her for Thanksgiving, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Travis recently joined Taylor at her "Eras Tour".

He traveled to Argentina during his bye week and was seen arriving on November 11.

Unfortunately, Taylor was forced to postpone her Friday show due to bad weather, but Travis got to cheer on his girlfriend on her Saturday concert.

He was seen dancing next to her father at the VIP tent.

At the end of the concert, Taylor ran off stage to kiss her beau, who was waiting for her with a huge smile.

Taylor and Travis are apparently deeply committed in their relationship as they are trying to spend a lot of time alone together despite their hectic careers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor