"Tehreek-e-Insaf always ready to hold talks, but with 'real' associates," says Pakistan Senate Opposition leader

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 28 : Pakistan's incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf party leader, Senator Shibli Faraz has reiterated readiness to hold talks with the opposition but only with those who have the "real power," Dawn reported.

The remark was made during an informal meeting attended by Faraz, who is Leader of the Opposition, with reporters of electronic media at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad on Saturday, the newsdaily reported.

Further, the opposition leader emphasised that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was ready to talk with the "real" stakeholders, provided a "suitable atmosphere" is ensured where the party's public mandate is respected and cases against its workers and leaders are withdrawn.

When asked if the PTI was willing to hold negotiations with political parties, Faraz said as a political party, PTI is always ready to hold talks. "However, there should be an atmosphere conducive to negotiations, which must be conducted within the parameters of the Constitution. The current atmosphere is not suitable for negotiations," an insider quoted the PTI leader as saying.

He also said that negotiations will be held with those who have the real power.

However, he did not mention whether the talks will be held with the establishment or political parties.

According to Dawn, similar statements have been issued by PTI founding chairman Imran Khan and information secretary Raoof Hasan.

"It is the stance of the PTI that it is ready for the negotiations if its mandate, as the largest political party, is accepted and illegal cases are withdrawn," said a PTI office-bearer.

When asked if the PTI was willing to speak to political parties, he said the PTI had in the past held negotiations with political parties for the date of elections, but nothing was decided. "So negotiations can be held with political parties again, but they might not reach any conclusion as political parties don't have any status in the current situation," he said.

However, a few days ago, PTI leader Shehryar Afridi stated that negotiations could only be held with the establishment.

Meanwhile, PTI chairman Omar Ayub gave statements during the proceedings presided over by anti-terrorism court judge Tahir Abbas Sipra on Saturday, the court heard the pre-arrest bail pleas of PTI leaders involved in the violence and vandalism at the Judicial Complex. In which Omar Ayub stated that he will remain loyal to his party and the PTI founder, Imran Khan, come what may, Dunya News reported.

Later on, while speaking to mediapersons, Ayub stated that fake and bogus cases were framed against PTI leaders across Pakistan.

