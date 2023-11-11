Telugu cinema veteran Chandra Mohan passes away

Hyderabad, Nov 11 Veteran Telugu cinema actor Chandra Mohan has passed away at the age of 82. Having made a very strong mark in Telugu cinema, actors Chiranjeevi, NTR Jr, Sai Dharam Tej, have mourned the death of Chandra Mohan ‘Garu’ (Telugu for sir).

Global star NTR Jr. who has become a global sensation after the successof SS Rajamouli’s film ‘RRR’, took to his X formerly Twitter and wrote in Telugu: 'It is very sad to see the untimely death of Chandramohan Garu, who has earned a special recognition for himself by playing different roles in films for many decades. My deepest condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace.''

Megastar Chiranjeevi expressed his condolences and wrote an emotional note stating: “It is very sad to know that the senior actor and protagonist Chandramohan Garu, who left an indelible mark in the minds of Telugu people through his versatile acting skills in many such films as 'Sirisirimuvva', 'Sankarabharanam', 'Radhakalyanam' and 'Nakoo Pellam Khali' is no more.

He added: “In my debut film 'Pranam Kharidu' he gave an outstanding performance in the role of a mute. Our first acquaintance on that occasion turned into a good friendship and an even greater bond. It is a personal loss for me to no longer be close to him.

“May his soul rest in peace, my deepest condolences to his family and fans.”

Superstar Sai Dharam Tej expressing his condolences wrote on X: “His is a face that takes us down the memory lane & puts a smile on our faces every time with his memorable Acting & characters.

“May your soul rest in peace Chandra Mohan sir. Om Shanti”

Megastar Allu Arjun wrote: “REST IN PEACE CHANDRA MOHAN GARU … YOU WILL ALWAYS BE REMEMBERED”

Veteran actor Venkatesh Daggubati wrote: “Deeply saddened by the news of Chandra Mohan garu's passing. Sending thoughts of comfort and strength to his near and dear ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest peacefully.”

Global star Ram Charan wrote: “Heartfelt condolences to Chandra Mohan Garu's family. His legacy through movies will stay with us forever”

Superstar Ravi Teja mourned the actor’s death and wrote: “Had very fond memories with him and always cherished his performances on screen!

“My deepest sorrows and strength to #ChandraMohan garu’s family during these difficult times. OM SHANTI”

Chandra Mohan was a very powerful figure in Telugu cinema and was well known for films such as ‘Rangulla Ratnam’, ‘Padaharella Vayasu’, ‘Siri Siri Muvva’, among others. His last film was ‘Oxygen’ which was released in 2017 where he starred alongside Gopichand.

The actor suffered from cardiac-related issues and was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad where he succumbed to cardiac arrest. Chandra Mohan died at around 9:45 am at the age of 82.

