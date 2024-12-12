Terror attack South of Jerusalem leaves young boy in serious condition

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 12 (ANI/TPS): MDA medics and paramedics are providing emergency medical treatment following a terrorist shooting targeting a bus on Route 60, south of Jerusalem.

Victims include a 12-year-old boy in critical condition, undergoing resuscitation, and a 40-year-old woman in mild condition, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two additional mildly injured individuals were also evacuated from the scene, to the trauma unit at Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital, according to a Magen David Adom (MDA) Spokesperson.

Yaron Rosenthal, Head of the local Gush Etzion Regional Council, arrived at the scene shortly after the attack.

"We are here at the Tunnel Checkpoint following a severe attack on a bus traveling from Beitar to Jerusalem," Rosenthal told The Press Service of Israel.

"We thank the security forces, the army, and hope that the terrorists will be eliminated," Rosenthal told The Press Service of Israel.

"These attacks do not deter us," Rosental added. "We know how to face them and to continue settling here." (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor