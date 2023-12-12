Terrorist attack in Pakistan: 4 killed, in suicide attack at police station

At least four security personnel died while 24 were injured when a suicide bomber detonated his explosive-laden vehicle at a police station's main gate in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Some militants also opened fire and a shootout between them and security forces was still ongoing. Pakistani Taliban group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The terrorists rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the building of the police station, which was followed by a mortar attack. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has witnessed a rise in violence with several deadly attacks. In January, at least 101 people were killed when a suicide bomber targeted a mosque in Peshawar.Police officer Kamal Khan said that the attack took place in Dera Ismail Khan, a city in the Afghan border region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The province is a former stronghold of the militant Pakistani Taliban group, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP.

