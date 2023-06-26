Texas: 12 people including children hospitalised after over-chlorination of Houston pool

Texas [US], June 26 : A dozen people including seven children in Houston were taken to the hospital for chemical exposure due to an apparent over-chlorination of a lazy river pool, authorities said, CNN reported.

Houston fire officials received the initial call about the incident at around 5 pm on Saturday, according to CNN affiliate KHOU.

Houston Fire Department Chief Samuel Pena tweeted on Saturday evening that the incident was under control.

The Houston Fire Department in an earlier tweet said that seven children and three adults were transported to an area hospital, while others went by private vehicle.

KHOU reported that the conditions of those hospitalized were not known.

Chlorine is used in pools to eliminate germs. The chief noted that exposure to over-chlorination in such a setting can trigger nausea, skin and eye irritation or asthma symptoms.

The pool incident comes as residents are trying to stay cool amid high temperatures, with heat indices in the triple digits this weekend, according to the National Weather Service office in Houston, as per CNN.

