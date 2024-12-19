Texas Train Accident: Freight Train Derails After Hitting Semi-Truck at Railroad Crossing in Pecos; Horrific Video Goes Viral

A dramatic accident occurred in the US state of Texas when a freight train struck a semi-truck that had become stuck on the tracks at the Ave E 1/2 railroad crossing in Pecos. According to the information, the collision, which took place at around 8:43 a.m. on December 18, resulted in a significant derailment of the train. Debris scattered across the area, partially collapsing a nearby building.

A viral video shows the freight train slamming into the stranded truck. The impact was so strong that the train derailed and collided with a building nearby. The video further shows that chaos among locals erupted due to the accident, and several people were seen running. The bogies of the derailed train were shattered on the road near the crossing.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported among the truck driver or bystanders. Emergency services quickly arrived on the scene to assess the situation and manage the aftermath of the collision.

Local authorities have confirmed that the railroad crossing is marked with multiple warning signs in English and Spanish indicating "Absolutely No Truck Crossing" due to the steep incline of the tracks. Despite these warnings, the truck driver appears to have attempted to cross, leading to this preventable accident.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is expected to investigate the incident to determine its exact cause and any contributing factors.