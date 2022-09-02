Texas woman killed man who attacked her

A woman shot a person, who attacked her and crashed into several parked cars outside a Houston-area business, local media reported citing police officials.

According to Fox News, officers in the suburb of Pasadena responded to reports of a shooting in the block of South Houston Road.

As per the news outlet, an employee at a laboratory business was exiting an electronic gate when a man hit her car window with his fist and began yelling.

The attacker managed to get into a vehicle and drove through the gate and hit several parked vehicles, according to police.

While another employee, a female, was outside the business and confronted the suspect and was attacked as well.

The pair struggled and the woman shot the attacker twice, according to Fox News. Later, the man was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Shooting incidents in the United States have been common these days.

One student was killed and another was injured in a stabbing at a high school in North Carolina on Thursday (local time).

Yesterday, a 15-year-old teenager was apprehended for allegedly shooting and injuring two fellow students in Washington, according to DC police.

In a separate incident on Wednesday, day, a 19-year-old man was charged with murder in a series of random shootings over around two hours last weekend in Detroit that killed three people.

Last weekend on Sunday, the accused Dontae Ramon Smith killed three people in a shooting spree that started around 4:30 am, Fox News reported citing police.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said that he is determined to ban assault weapons in America, amid the increasing gun violence in the country.

Meanwhile, authorities announced that it will soon be forbidden to carry a firearm, even concealed, in the famed Times Square district and other public places in the city and state of New York.

Mayor Eric Adams said that visitors to New York City will see signs in Times Square advertising it as a "sensitive location" where people cannot carry guns, The Washington Times reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

