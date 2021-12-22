Thailand worried about floodgate of Chinese goods through China-Laos railway network

Thailand is concerned about the China-Laos railway network will open a floodgate of Chinese goods into the country.

The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) recently raised concerns that the China-Laos railway will hurt Thailand's agricultural economy and the competitiveness of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), according to the Star.

The TCC fears the Nong Khai checkpoint will become a gateway for Chinese fruits and vegetables.

Earlier, pointing out that the checkpoint is not officially open for trade yet; national strategy and defence specialist Dr Chaiyasit Tantayakul said the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry is in talks with relevant Chinese authorities to find solutions.

"The aim of the talks is to solve problems hampering Sino-Thai trade, like difficult customs clearance problems for fruit from Thailand," he said.

"The ministry is also working on maintaining a balance of imports and exports between the two countries. For instance, if 100 containers arrive from China, then the same number of containers should head to China," he added.

Earlier, the two sides are currently concentrating on the export of orchids and rubber to China via the new railway, while the export of fruit will be discussed early next year ahead of the fruit season, according to the Star.

Further, Thai fruit and vegetable traders realize that China is fast becoming a key export market, and for them to meet demands.

In the first nine months of 2021, Thai SMEs' exports to China were worth 184.49 billion baht, while their imports from China came in at 454.89 billion. Thailand's total import from China in the first nine months stood at 1.7 trillion baht, according to the Star.

( With inputs from ANI )

