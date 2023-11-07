'Thalapathy 68' shares new update on Venkat Prabhu's 48th birthday

Chennai, Nov 7 Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming feature film ‘Thalapathy 68’ will now have some major new high-octane action-scenes which have been shot in Thailand. Currently, a major action block is being shot in Thailand.

This detail was unveiled on the occasion of director Venkat Prabhu's 48th birthday.

Wishing the director on his birthday, the film’s producer Archana Kalpathi announced this new update on her X and wrote: “Happiest bday to our mad genius @vp_offl. Here is wishing you the best of everything. To many more crazy shoot days and schedules for #’Thalapathy68’ (Update: Major Action Block being shot in Thailand and yesterday was a night shoot so @vp_offl gets a holiday on his bday).”

Announced back in September, the movie commenced its shooting in October after the director and Thalapathy carried out its official Puja ceremony. This ceremony also confirmed various other big Tamil cinema names joining the project.

This roster of stars includes actors like Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mic Mohan, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Vaibhav, Premgi Amaren, Aravind Akash and Ajay Raj among others. Since its pooja, the movie has already completed parts of its shooting.

The ‘Maanaadu’ director has joined hands with Thalapathy Vijay for the first time in 'Thalapathy 68'. The movie is produced by AGS Entertainment and the makers finished the first schedule of shooting in Chennai last month. The team is currently in Thailand for the filming of the second schedule.

Set to open in cinemas in 2024, ‘Thalapathy 68’ is currently one of the biggest Tamil films in production, and will also feature Venkat Prabhu’s longtime collaborator Yuvan Shankar who will be composing the film’s tracks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor