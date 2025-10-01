"Thank you": Israel's new Consul General express gratitude for India's support in hostage rescue efforts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 : Israel's Consul General to India, Yaniv Revach highlighted the shared experiences of India and Israel in combating terrorism.

Speaking with ANI, Revach expressed gratitude for India's support to Israel, particularly in the context of hostage rescue efforts. He personally connected with the issue, having lost a family member to terrorism on October 7.

Revach emphasised that both India and Israel face terrorism in different forms, but share common values in rejecting terrorism and promoting peace and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for standing by Israel during challenging times, acknowledging India's consistent support.

"I know both of our countries are facing terror from different aspects. We are grateful for India to stand by Israel during the last two years and even before, especially when it comes to bringing back our hostages. One of my family members actually was kidnapped and murdered during October 7. So it's actually, you know, it's even something that is very close to my heart. Thank you very much to India for standing by Israel. Thank you very much for Prime Minister Modi who stood by Israel during those hard times," he said.

Revach expressed enthusiasm for India's rich culture and heritage, enjoying local food, markets, and tourist destinations. He's been a fan of masala chai for years.

"India has a very rich culture and heritage. We're trying to learn more about your culture and traditions. I used to drink chai, masala for many years, even before I reached India. So of course I'm trying to explore the local food, the local markets, local tourist destinations, and to learn more about your country, your beautiful country," he said.

Revach said that Israel welcomed US President Donald Trump's peace initiative, with the condition that all Israeli hostages must be released and Hamas disarmed. Revach hoped moderate Arab countries would pressure Hamas to accept the plan.

"We appreciate President Trump's initiative, and our Prime Minister also praised this initiative. But first of all, we need to understand that all of the Israeli hostages must be released. Hamas must be disarmed. And of course, we welcome every initiative and every peace plan," he said.

"Hopefully, Hamas will accept this plan. I just understood a few hours ago that Hamas actually rejected this plan. I hope that the moderate Arab countries would pressure Hamas to accept the plan, with those countries also involved, to bring peace to the Gaza Strip," he added.

The Gaza peace plan, unveiled by US President Donald Trump on September 29, is a 20-point proposal aimed at ending the Israel-Gaza war. The plan has been welcomed by several countries, including the Palestinian Authority, Israel, and some Arab nations.

The plan calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities, with Hamas required to release all remaining hostages, alive or deceased, within 72 hours. In return, Israel would release 250 Palestinians serving life sentences and 1,700 detainees from Gaza, including all women and children held since October 2023.

It also called for the demilitarisation of Gaza, Hamas would be excluded from governing Gaza, and its tunnels, weapons, and military infrastructure would be dismantled.

A temporary International Stabilisation Force (ISF) would be deployed in Gaza to train and provide support to vetted Palestinian police forces.

The plan has been welcomed by several countries, including the US, Israel, and some Arab nations, with many praising its focus on ending the war, preventing displacement, and rebuilding Gaza.

Revach also expressed his interest in exploring India's innovative technology and local apps, recognising both countries as hubs for innovation

"I would like to explore local apps and local technology and to learn about your technology. India, like Israel, is a hub for innovation and technology. And Israel also was a pioneer when it comes to technology, when it comes to cell phones and messaging apps. But Israel is a very small country. India is a huge market. So I'd be glad to explore and learn and use your technology on a daily basis," he said.

