'The Archies' trailer brings to life the coming-of-age story of 7 teenagers

Mumbai, Nov 9 The trailer of the upcoming streaming Bollywood film 'The Archies' was unveiled on Thursday, and it follows the life of seven teenagers in the idyllic fictional town of Riverdale. The film stars a bunch of newcomers including Suhana Khan - the daughter of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, Agastya Nanda - the grandson of veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Khushi Kapoor - the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor.

The 3 minute long trailer shows the titular character of Archie Andrews, essayed by Agastya, who is a compulsive flirt and has his eyes set on Veronica, portrayed by Suhana, and Betty portrayed by Khushi, both of whom are best friends.

The trailer shows the group of teenagers wrestling with love, heartache, friendship and rebellion as it offers a glimpse into the world of the film, set in the hilly town of Riverdale, in the India of the 1960s.

The conflict in the film arises when ‘Green Park’, which is so dear to the teenagers, gets sold for building a swanky hotel by Veronica’ dad, who also buys all the shops at Town Square to rebuild them into a plaza. This leads to friction between the friends and sets the ground for the narrative.

The Archies also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot., Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.

The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar, who has co-written it with Reema and Ayesha Devitre. It will stream on Netflix from December 7.

