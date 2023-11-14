'The Legend of Hanuman', 'Gullak' to 'Asura' makes a joyful lineup for Children's Day

New Delhi, Nov 14 Children's Day, which is celebrated on November 14, is all about making kids feel special and bringing a smile to their faces. And what better way to do that with some fantastic series to binge-watch and listen.

Here is a list of the most captivating and educational series that are perfect for this Children's Day, that are not just about entertainment but they also offer valuable life lessons, encourage creativity, and inspire young minds.

From exciting adventures to heartwarming stories, there is something for every child to enjoy.

Gullak:

It is a heartwarming web series directed by Palash Vaswani and Amrit Raj Gupta. 'Gullak' revolves around the Mishra family, comprising Santosh, Shanti, Anand "Annu", and Aman Mishra. In season one, Annu's constant tiff with his mother, Shanti, over joblessness and exam results sets the stage. Season two beautifully captures stories of hope, wishes, and love that fill the family's 'gullak' (piggy bank). In season three, the Mishra family evolves both as a family and as individuals, showcasing their undying love and support for each other. 'Gullak' is the perfect choice for a heartwarming family drama, filled with beautiful life lessons, emotions, and struggles, making it a must-watch series. It is streaming on SonyLIV.

The Legend of Hanuman:

Directed by Jeevan J Kang and Navin John, this series offers an animated and entertaining approach to historical storytelling, perfect for children. With two seasons, each comprising 13 episodes, 'The Legend Of Hanuman' brings to life the adventures of Hanuman, portrayed by Damandeep Singh Baggan. In the first season, Hanuman leads a seemingly ordinary life as a vaanar under the rule of his king, Sugreev. He refrains from using his extraordinary powers until fate brings him face-to-face with Ram and Lakshman, changing everything. In the second season, Hanuman embarks on a heroic journey to battle Ravan, rescue Sita, and reunite her with Ram, all while imparting valuable lessons and discipline from the epic 'Ramayana.' The series' captivating characters and engaging storyline make it an exceptional educational and entertaining choice for young viewers. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Yeh Meri Family:

TVF’s 'Yeh Meri Family', directed by Sameer Saxena, is a delightful drama that beautifully encapsulates the essence of family bonds and values. With two seasons, the first consisting of seven episodes and the second with five, the show chronicles the trials and tribulations of the Awasthi family in the '90s. In the first season, we follow young Harshu, a middle-class boy, as he navigates the conflicts with the adults in his family. In the second season, we see the world through the eyes of Ritika, an 11th grader who views her mother, Neerja, as the formidable 'Kiran Bedi' of the house. The series seamlessly combines humour and life lessons, making it a captivating and heartwarming watch that reminds us of the importance of family in every phase of life.

The Jungle Book:

Directed by Jon Favreau, this incredible story unfolds across three thrilling seasons, each comprising fifty-two episodes. In season one, Mowgli befriends a red panda named Ponya and embarks on jungle adventures, facing perilous encounters with cobras that require the help of Baloo and Bagheera. Season two sees Mowgli facing the consequences of disobeying the village leader and the return of the vengeful Shere Khan. In the third season, Mowgli's claim to be part of a wolf pack takes an unexpected turn, courtesy of honey and Phaona's scheming. 'Jungle Book' is a delightful and entertaining journey for children, offering adventure and life lessons while immersing them in a world of wild wonder. It is streaming on Prime Video and Disney+.

Asura:

Follow the remarkable journey of 15-year-old Darsh, who, after years of familial disrespect and martial arts exam failures, discovers inner strength when he rescues a stranger. With a newfound mentor's support, Darsh embarks on a quest to redeem his family's name and find success. The story showcases the transformative power of personal growth and resilience in the face of adversity. ‘Asura’ is a must-listen for its gripping narrative and themes of courage and determination, making it a perfect choice for young listeners. It is available on Pocket FM.

