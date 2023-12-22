‘The Legend of Hanuman’ season 3 trailer gives a glimpse of epic battle between Lord Hanuman & Ravan

Mumbai, Dec 22 The trailer of the third season of the animated show ‘The Legend of Hanuman’ was unveiled on Friday and it promises an epic battle between Lord Hanuman and Ravan.

The trailer, which is 2 minutes and 24 seconds in length, begins in the midst of a battle. It goes on to show how Lord Hanuman and Ravan command equal power and the only thing that separates them is the righteousness.

It shows how Lord Hanuman becomes aware of his true strength as he squares off against Lankesh. It also shows Kumbhakarna making an appearance as he gets on the battlefield.

Talking about the show, Sharad Kelkar, who voices Lankesh, said: "I have grown up hearing about the legendary adventures of Hanuman and now being a part of the story as Ravan seems unimaginably surreal. The impact it had on my childhood made this opportunity even more special. As a kid, I was always fascinated by the heavy laughter of Ravan and how it kept everyone on their toes and getting to do that was a big challenge because that laughter really needs to be one that takes the attention of all the viewers.”

He added: “I used to rehearse the laughter over and over again during the dub; so much so that I used to startle the crew members around me. I'm excited for viewers on Disney+ Hotstar to watch this exciting tale of good vs evil in this new season as they uncover this new chapter of the mythology.”

Produced by Graphic India and created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang and Charuvi Agrawal, ‘The Legend of Hanuman’ season 3 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from January 12, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor