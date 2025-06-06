"There is clear thinking about Pak's link with terrorism," All-Party Delegation member Sandhu says

Washington, DC [US] June 6 : All-Party Delegation member Taranjit Singh Sandhu said that there is a clarity of thought among partner countries regarding Pakistan's association with terrorism.

Sandhu toldthat there is also concern about the developing access between China and Pakistan.

"There is a clear thinking about Pakistan's association with terrorism... The role of the Pakistan Army, that they yield the real power... There is a clarity of thought that the Pakistan Army creates tensions abroad to establish its legitimacy back home. People in the United States are pretty clear on China... People were concerned about the developing access between China and Pakistan... Pakistan must be mindful because, irrespective of their propaganda, the reality will catch up to bite them," Sandhu said.

He added that in all the countries that they visited, the countries wanted to establish ties with India. There was a clear contrast between our development-oriented approach and whatever Pakistan is giving them.

"Across all four countries, there was a clear clamour for having a strong economic relationship with India. One common theme was that they wanted IITs to be established. There is a clear contrast between our development-oriented approach and whatever Pakistan is giving them... In all these countries, there was a desire to deepen their existing economic partnership with India further... Connecting with them, making our case, especially on terrorism, made a lot of sense to them, and they strongly supported our position," Sandhu told ANI.

Meanwhile, All-Party Delegation Leader and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor held discussions with the United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee on strengthening the India-US strategic partnership, regional security, and global cooperation.

Tharoor said that he was grateful towards the US for their steadfast commitment to deepening the bilateral ties between the two countries.

"Excellent meeting with the United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee yesterday on Capitol Hill. Productive discussions on strengthening the India-US strategic partnership, regional security, and global cooperation. Grateful for the insightful exchange of views and their steadfast commitment to deepening our bilateral ties," he stated.

