There’s no alliance with PTI neither is it under consideration: PPP leader Nasir Hussain Shah

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 18 : Ahead of general elections, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nasir Hussain Shah cleared all speculations and closed the door on the possibility of any alliance between his party and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Dawn reported.

On a Dawn News show, Shah said, "The PPP has no alliance with the PTI nor is it under any consideration."

Shah referred to the May 9 riots that broke out in Pakistan after the PTI chairman Imran Khan was arrested, saying, "We can’t have an alliance with anyone who conducts politics against the country’s unity [and] who attacked our institutions.”

Following Khan's arrest, his party called for demonstrations, which turned violent in many places. The administration resorted to a crackdown and many arrests were made across the country.

The accused in the May 9 violence are being tried at military courts.

PPP leader stressed that the party's doors were open for all other political parties and they would take everyone along, Dawn reported.

“Politically, we are in contact with everyone. We are in touch with them and the lines of communication will remain open. There are many individuals who want to join the PPP but there are issues of space,” he said.

Meanwhile, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, talking about the political dialogue with the PTI, said before May 9, the party (PPP) tried to have a conversation with every political force for early elections but the PTI attacked the Lahore corps commander house, GHQ and other army installations, Dawn reported.

“We can have a dialogue with those not involved in the attacks of May 9. Our doors are open for negotiations with non-militant entities,” Bilawal added.

However, earlier this week, former leader of the Opposition, Raja Riaz, joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ahead of the PML-N supremo's return to Pakistan from London, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan-based media outlet reported that Raja Riaz joined the PML-N after meeting former Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his brother, party supremo Nawaz Sharif, in London.

Shehbaz Sharif welcomed Raja Riaz to PML-N saying that his inclusion would further strengthen the party’s position.

