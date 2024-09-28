"Those who threaten Israeli civilians will be found and eliminated": Israel embassy spokesperson after Nasrallah's killing

New Delhi [India], September 28 : Reacting to the killing of top Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Israel Embassy in India spokesperson Guy Nir has warned that those who threaten Israeli civilians will be found and eliminated, adding, Israel is prepared for many scenarios.

Guy Nir said, "A few hours ago, the Israeli Defence Force confirmed the elimination of Hassan Nasrallah, along with him were Ali Karaki, and many other Hezbollah's high-rank officials, people with lots of blood in their hands. This is not the last of the tools in the IDF's toolbox."

"Those who threaten Israeli civilians will be found and eliminated whether it's near or far. Just as we are prepared for this precise attack, we are prepared for many other scenarios," he added.

Earlier in the day, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the killing of Hassan Nasrallah in the airstrikes carried out by the Israeli military in Beirut.

In a statement, IDF said, "Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world."

The IDF said that alongside Nasrallah, the commander of Hezbollah's so-called Southern Front, Ali Karaki, was also killed, along with other commanders, The Times of Israel reported.

Nasrallah was targeted at Hezbollah's main headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold known as the Dahiyeh on Friday. The headquarters is underground, beneath residential buildings in the Dahiyeh, according to the IDF.

"The strike was carried out while the top brass of Hezbollah were at their headquarters and engaged in coordinating terror activities against the citizens of the State of Israel," the Israeli military said.

The IDF also said that dozens of anti-ship missiles stored by Hezbollah under buildings in the Lebanese capital of Beirut were also destroyed in Israeli airstrikes overnight.Hezbollah was known by the IDF to be in possession of the Chinese C-704 and C802 missiles, as well as the Iranian Ghader, which have ranges of up to around 200 kilometres, as reported by Times of Israel.

Following the announcement of Nasrallah's killing, IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said that Israel will reach anyone who threatens the country and its citizens.

"The is not the end of the tools in the toolbox. The message is simple, to anyone who threatens the citizens of the State of Israel, we will know how to get to them," he said.

Notably, the strikes were carried out on the same day, when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, issued a stern warning to Iran.

In his address at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Netanyahu said, "I have a message for the tyrants of Tehran. If you strike us, we will strike you. There is no place in Iran where the long arm of Israel cannot reach. And that is true for the entire Middle East."

Netanyahu warned that Iran will endanger every country in the Middle East and many countries in the rest of the world if it is not checked.

He said that the war with Hamas can end if the latter lays arms and releases the hostages, while asserting that Israel will continue its fight until it achieves "total victory."

Israel PM said, "As far as hostages, I have a message for Hamas captors. Let them go, all of them. Those alive today, must be returned alive and the remains of those whom you brutally killed must be returned to their families. Those families here today and those in Israel."

"This war can come to an end now, all that has to happen is for Hamas to surrender, lay down its arms and release all the hostages. But if they don't, we will fight until we achieve total victory. There is no substitute for it. Israel must also defeat Hezbollah in Lebanon," he added.

