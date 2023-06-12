Thousands of dead fish wash ashore in Texas

Houston, June 12 Thousands of dead fish have washed ashore on a beach along the Gulf Coast of the US state of Texas, local media reported.

The dead fish were found at the far end of Bryan Beach, near the mouth of the Brazos River, some 9.7 km down the coast from Quintana Beach County Park, said officials of the beachfront park located on the upper Gulf Coast.

The park officials, who published photos showing scores of dead fish floating in the coastal waters starting on Friday, said the combination of shallow waters and lack of sunlight created the "perfect storm" to deplete oxygen levels inshore, reports Xinhua news agency.

