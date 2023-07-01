Thousands stranded on Nepal highway as landslide blocks road

Chitwan [Nepal], July 1 : Thousands of passengers got stranded alongside the Prithvi Highway in Nepal as the Narayanghat-Mugling road section got blocked due to a landslide.

Passengers stranded for about 24 hours were seen sitting alongside the road waiting for roads to reopen and head to their destination. Local police had blocked the road section at various places to avoid overcrowding at the exit points of the highways.

"I started at around 7 pm on Thursday. My bus was stopped at various locations. In about 8 hours, we barely travelled 50 kilometers and we have been waiting for the highway to clear up," one of the stranded passengers, Top Bahadur Bohora, told ANI.

The Police had blocked the vehicles headed for the Mugling-Narayanghat section to avoid congestion along the path. The blocked road section leads to the center point of Bharatpur which works as center hub for road transport.

Some of the people walked towards their destination as the road was closed for two days. The highway resumed late on Friday night.

