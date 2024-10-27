Three Hezbollah commanders eliminated in southern Lebanon: Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 27 : The Israel Defence Forces said on Sunday that they have eliminated three Hezbollah commanders in southern Lebanon, including commander of Hezbollah's Bint Jbeil Area, Ahmed Jafar Maatouk.

His successor and Hezbollah's head of artillery in the Bint Jbeil area were also killed, the IDF said.

In a post on X, the IDF said, "The Commander of Hezbollah's Bint Jbeil Area, Ahmed Jafar Maatouk, was eliminated in an IAF strike. A day later, the IAF also eliminated his successor and Hezbollah's head of artillery in the Bint Jbeil area. These three terrorists directed and carried out numerous terrorist attacks from the Bint Jbeil area including launching anti-tank missiles toward Israeli civilians and IDF troops operating in southern Lebanon."

https://x.com/IDF/status/1850504574592852179

Approximately 130 ready-to-fire launchers of the Hezbollah were also dismantled, the IDF said.

Israeli troops also located and confiscated four armed mobile launchers with approximately 160 ready-to-fire rockets.

"DISMANTLED: Approx. 130 ready-to-fire launchers, some of which had previously been used by Hezbollah terrorists to fire toward Israel. Additionally, our troops located and confiscated 4 armed mobile launchers with approx. 160 ready-to-fire rockets, including the launcher that had fired a rocket toward Majd al-Krum that injured multiple civilians yesterday. The IDF will continue to operate to eliminate the threat posed by the Hezbollah terrorist organization against Israeli civilians," the post added.

https://x.com/IDF/status/1850177518071865800

On Saturday, the IDF announced that they expanded the Humanitarian Area in Al-Mawasi.

In a post on X, it said, "The IDF has expanded the Humanitarian Area in Al-Mawasi. The expanded Humanitarian Area includes field hospitals that have been established since the start of the war, tent compounds, and shelter equipment, as well as food, water, medicine, and medical equipment that has entered Gaza through coordination between COGAT and the international community. The IDF will continue to operate to achieve the war objectives, including dismantling Hamas and returning all the hostages."

