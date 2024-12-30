Three killed, seven injured in hotel fire in Thailand

Bangkok, Dec 30 Three people were killed and seven others injured as a fire broke out at a hotel in the Thai capital Bangkok, the local fire department said on Monday.

The fire broke out at a six-floor hotel building near Bangkok's popular backpacker area of Khao San Road, at about 9:21 p.m. local time (1421 GMT) on Sunday.

The fire started from a room on the fifth floor, resulting in the immediate death of a woman tourist. Two male tourists later died from their injuries at different hospitals.

Among the seven injured, there were two Thai men and five foreigners, as reported by the local fire department.

The hotel has been ordered to close for a security inspection, and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

Seventy-five people were staying at the hotel at the time of the fire. Seven people were injured, including two Thai nationals and five foreigners, Xinhua news agency reported.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt emphasised the importance of safety following the incident, especially as New Year's Eve countdown festivities approach, with fireworks and other celebrations planned across the city.

Earlier on December 14, three people were killed and 39 others were injured in a bomb explosion at an annual festival in Thailand's Tak province, authorities said.

In a social media post, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed her deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and the injured in the explosion.

Paetongtarn had ordered the police and security agencies to swiftly investigate the incident, apprehend the perpetrators, and bring them to justice. She also instructed authorities to enhance security measures at all upcoming festivals to ensure public safety.

Earlier on January 17, at least 17 people were killed in a fireworks factory explosion in central Thailand, local media reported.

Local rescuers had been notified when the fireworks factory in Suphan Buri province caught fire and was later destroyed following the explosion.

Images taken at the scene showed debris scattered in a paddy field more than 100 metres away from the explosion.

Witnesses had told Thairath that over 20 staff were working in the factory at the time of the explosion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor