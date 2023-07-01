Three people killed in car accident in Pakistan's Punjab

Talagang [Pakistan], July 1 : Three people were killed after their car allegedly hit a tree while speeding close to the Thelian Interchange in Talagang district located in Punjab province of Pakistan on Saturday.

Upon learning of the accident near Thelian Interchange on the Motorway, a team of emergency services arrived on the scene.

The dead bodies were immediately shifted to the nearest hospital, according to Rescue 1122 personnel, ARY News reported.

The deceased, according to the rescue sources, were cousins who were travelling to Murree.

Earlier, a road accident in Sindh's Shaheed Benazirabad province resulted in at least six fatalities and more than 60 injuries.

According to police, the incident took place near Balochpur Stop in Nawabshah, a city situated in the centre of Sindh province of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

It occurred when two passenger buses collided, killing six people on the spot and over 60 injured, including children and kids.

