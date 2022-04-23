Three workers die in explosion at Russian mine

Three workers have died in an explosion at the Gaisky Mining and Processing Plant in western Russia's Orenburg region, the country's TASS news agency reported Saturday, citing the regional prosecutor's office.

The explosion occurred at a depth of 1.2 km, and the remaining 88 workers were evacuated, the office said.

Preliminary information suggests the explosion was caused by a violation of safety regulations during mining and blasting. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

